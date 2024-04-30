Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 179,153 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 1.46% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

