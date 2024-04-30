iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,671 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $47,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,656. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

