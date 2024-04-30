Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 21,138 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $26,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,986,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,300.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 707,933 shares during the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,291,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,007,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 527,755 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

DFAI traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 945,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,237. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

