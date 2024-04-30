Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 158,280 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 93,482 shares.The stock last traded at $173.75 and had previously closed at $175.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

