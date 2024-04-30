Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $15,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 556,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. 398,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

