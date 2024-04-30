The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.50. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.