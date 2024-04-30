Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Holdings Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 495,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. 67,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.