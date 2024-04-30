Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Holdings Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 495,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.02. 67,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.