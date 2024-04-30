Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.24% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. 2,305,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

