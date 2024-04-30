Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.54 on Tuesday, hitting $275.98. 1,491,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,140. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.