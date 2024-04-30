Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.61

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 24510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Azimut Exploration Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$51.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

