Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,896,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 796,697 shares.The stock last traded at $10.76 and had previously closed at $10.78.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.
In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,127,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
