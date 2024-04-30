Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,896,482 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 796,697 shares.The stock last traded at $10.76 and had previously closed at $10.78.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61.

Insider Activity at Screaming Eagle Acquisition

In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,127,993.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,399,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

