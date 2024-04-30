Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.
Mondelez International Price Performance
NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.94. 10,609,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,950,326. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79.
Mondelez International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
