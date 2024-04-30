Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 401,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

