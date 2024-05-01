CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $11.50 on Tuesday, hitting $292.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.58 and a 200-day moving average of $270.86.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

