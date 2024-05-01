Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $161.84 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,212,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,665 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $161,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after buying an additional 1,322,547 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,846,000 after acquiring an additional 182,515 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,826,000 after acquiring an additional 350,344 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after purchasing an additional 619,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. 1,442,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,612. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

