Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 703,731 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703,731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $144,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. 2,658,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

