Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Trading Up 0.8%

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.42). 470,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 267,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.41).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.40. The stock has a market cap of £28.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.57.

Insider Transactions at Golden Prospect Precious Metal

In related news, insider Toby Birch bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £12,400 ($15,436.33). Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Company Profile

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

