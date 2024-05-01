Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $912,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 13,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $722.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $730.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $2,682,948. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

