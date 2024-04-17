Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.99 and last traded at $102.99. 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.36.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

