First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.09

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.09 and traded as low as $14.82. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 8,480 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSFG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $103.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

