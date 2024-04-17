Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $516.84

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.84 ($6.43) and traded as low as GBX 491.07 ($6.11). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 492 ($6.12), with a volume of 78,055 shares changing hands.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 516.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £925.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is -2,241.38%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

