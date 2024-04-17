Insider Selling: Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Cannae Price Performance
Cannae stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. 656,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,418. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.89.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cannae
About Cannae
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cannae
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.