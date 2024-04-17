Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $384,900.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 733,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 248.20% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $230.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

