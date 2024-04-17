Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 35,313 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 35,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $178,330.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $258,181.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 45,420 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $227,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,998.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $38,626.27.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $195,089.58.

On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $147,612.93.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 58,032 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $349,352.64.

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 2.2 %

DIBS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 134,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,513. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $202.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 95,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 151,147 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 371,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

