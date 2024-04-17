DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.74 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,020,002 shares.

DCI Advisors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.07 million, a P/E ratio of -465.00 and a beta of 0.47.

DCI Advisors Company Profile

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

