Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $877.53

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 877.53 ($10.92) and traded as low as GBX 834 ($10.38). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 855 ($10.64), with a volume of 5,819 shares.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £164.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,554.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 821.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 877.63.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is -8,000.00%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

