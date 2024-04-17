H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.96. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 42,015 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

