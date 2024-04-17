Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $135.69

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.69 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 121.60 ($1.51). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.52), with a volume of 450,907 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Johnson Service Group from GBX 155 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Johnson Service Group Stock Performance
Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Johnson Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.
Insider Activity at Johnson Service Group
In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($110,855.22). 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment offers workwear and protective wear rental; and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundry services.
