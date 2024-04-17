Insider Selling: Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,529,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Concrete Pumping Price Performance
Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.15.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
