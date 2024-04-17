Insider Selling: Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,529,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of BBCP stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.08. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Stories

