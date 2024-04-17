Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,331,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.