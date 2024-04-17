Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Shares Down 1.4%

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €229.30 ($243.94) and last traded at €229.90 ($244.57). Approximately 76,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €233.20 ($248.09).
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €239.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €223.65.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.
