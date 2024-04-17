OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Shares Up 5.7%

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.
About OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR
- About the Markup Calculator
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.