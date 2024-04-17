Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Trading Up 0.7%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXYGet Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 188,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 202,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This is a boost from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio is 126.87%.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

