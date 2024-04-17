Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.24

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Pigeon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $145.73 million for the quarter.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.