Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Trading 8.6% Higher

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. 229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

