Citizens Business Bank Invests $360,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,079,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 62,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022,945 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

