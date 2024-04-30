Waycross Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Waycross Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000.

Shares of KRE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. 12,376,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,760,730. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

