DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

DexCom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.