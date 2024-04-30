Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-6.100 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.24. 153,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,551. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HURN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,939.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $646,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $28,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,456,939.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,080 shares of company stock worth $4,146,076 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.