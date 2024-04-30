Zambesigold (ZGD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,654.49

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $1,654.49 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

