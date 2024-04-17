iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,220,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 21,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,543,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EMB stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.66. 9,436,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

