Aion (AION) Trading Down 6% This Week

Aion (AION) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $303.15 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00083016 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00031743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012709 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

