MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 0.2%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.61 ($5.97) and last traded at €5.63 ($5.99). 13,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.64 ($6.00).

The stock has a market cap of $615.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 98.06, a current ratio of 174.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.15.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

