Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading Up 0.9%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 88,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,347,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.98.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 24.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

