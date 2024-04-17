Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading Up 0.9%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 88,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,347,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Mesa Air Group Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.98.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 24.12%.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
