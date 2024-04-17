Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.62

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.50. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 405,467 shares traded.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 255,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth $254,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

