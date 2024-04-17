Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.62

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.50. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 405,467 shares traded.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
