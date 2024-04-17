MBG (OTCMKTS:MBGH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

MBG Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBGH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.00. MBG shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
MBG Trading Up 66.7 %
About MBG
MBG Holdings Inc provides IT and network lifecycle solutions from deployment to decommissioning. The company was formerly known as American Metals Recovery and Recycling Inc The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. MBG Holdings Inc operates as a subsidiary of Multiband Global Resources, LLC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MBG
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for MBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.