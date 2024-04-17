Opus Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 379,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

