Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Stock Price Down 6%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 8,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 1,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Prime Meridian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Prime Meridian Increases Dividend

About Prime Meridian

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Prime Meridian’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Prime Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

