IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Trading 2,525% Higher

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Free Report) shares rose 2,525% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 24,327 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

IGS Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

