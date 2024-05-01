Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039,510 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $7.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,357,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,564. The company has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

